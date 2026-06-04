Landscape worker killed in College Park hit-and-run on I-85

The Brief A driver is in custody after a white Chevrolet Malibu hit two landscape workers on I-85 North in College Park. One worker died and another is fighting for his life with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver initially fled the scene but later returned and approached officers, according to investigators.



A driver is facing charges after a fatal hit-and-run crash killed a landscape worker and critically injured another along the Interstate 85 northbound lanes in College Park Thursday afternoon.

Interstate 85 NB crash

What we know:

Two landscape workers were working in the grass gore area near the North Inner Loop Road ramp around 3:17 p.m. when a white Chevrolet Malibu drifted off the right side of the roadway, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The vehicle struck both workers, but the driver failed to stop and ran from the scene.

Both workers were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where one worker died from his injuries and the other remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

While state troopers were investigating the scene, a man approached College Park police officers and identified himself as the driver.

Authorities immediately placed him into custody.

Fatal hit-and-run investigation

What we don't know:

State troopers have not yet confirmed what caused the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu to fail to maintain his lane and veer off the highway.

The identity of the driver and the specific criminal charges he faces are also unavailable while the crash report is pending.

Additionally, authorities have not released the names of the two landscape workers.

Specialized reconstruction response

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol Troop C Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to head up the technical investigation.

Criminal charges against the detained driver are currently pending, according to the state patrol public information office.