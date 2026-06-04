The hidden danger about e-bikes: What police want parents to know

The Brief Sandy Springs police held a community meeting to address growing confusion and daily complaints surrounding local e-bike rules. Unsafe riding behaviors have led to a rise in accidents, including young children getting hit by the electric bikes. Many area cities are currently considering new ordinances specifically targeting e-bike classifications, speeds, and rider age limits.



Sandy Springs police held a community forum Thursday to educate the public on e-bike safety and regulations following a surge in daily complaints and rider accidents.

Sandy Springs police education

What we know:

Sandy Springs police say they receive complaints almost every day regarding e-bikes because many riders do not understand the rules of the road. To clear up the confusion, the department hosted a community meeting to teach riders about different classifications, age limits, and where the bikes can legally operate.

The issues stem from unsafe riding behaviors that are causing real-world consequences. "We want everybody to ride, ride safe, and have fun, but you also have to know the rules," Sandy Springs police Officer Jarrell Greene said. Greene noted that some riders are damaging landscaping and private property. Even more concerning to officials is a recent spike in injuries. "We're seeing a lot of accidents," Greene said. "Kids, young kids getting hit on these bikes."

The rules depend heavily on whether a bike is pedal-assist, features a throttle, and how fast it can travel. Greene explained that regulations factor in the time of day, the rider's age, and the specific type of bike being operated. Local resident Viri Medel, who is considering buying an e-bike, attended the forum and praised the outreach. "It's good they're on top of it and trying to educate the community," Medel said. "I've seen people ride them on the road, but I wasn't sure."

The forum served as an eye-opener for local parents. Mitchell Blass, a local dad, discovered that the e-bike his 13-year-old son was using is actually classified as an e-motorcycle. "The e-moto is essentially a motorcycle, it's an e-motorcycle, so it's not legal for my son who is 13 years old to ride on the street," Blass said. He added that his son will be getting a Class 2 e-bike next so he can ride safely. Because these vehicles are relatively new, multiple cities across the area are now reviewing and considering new ordinances tailored specifically to e-bikes.

Local e-bike regulations

What we don't know:

It is unknown exactly how many cities are currently drafting new e-bike ordinances or what the exact penalties will be for riders who violate the rules.