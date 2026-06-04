Northlake Mall stores given until the end of the month to pack up, get out

The Brief Business owners say they face sudden evictions at Northlake Mall in Tucker and must vacate the property by June 29. Tucker's mayor said the city received no prior notification regarding the tenant removal orders. Displaced shop owners are rushing to relocate thousands of square feet of inventory while community members launch online fundraisers.



The remaining few stores at Northlake Mall in Tucker will be forced to close at the end of the month.

They said they just found out this past Friday.

Sudden Tucker mall evictions

What we know:

Tony Cade, who owns Challenges Games and Comics, said security personnel distributed a written notice to shop owners at Northlake Mall last Friday stating they must be out in 30 days.

Cade said they "were completely blindsided."

The store has been there for three years, and now is one of the last standing storefronts left in the mall.

"I'm just trying to stay focused," he said. "Try not to get emotional."

The gaming store serves as a major hub for a local Dungeons and Dragons group.

"I'm going to be lost when this place is gone," patron Henry Walsh said.

Walsh said that the location has a deeply personal impact on its community.

"This is where I've met some of my best friends, my roommate," Arianne Gisz said.

Walsh expressed disbelief at the short turnaround time provided by mall management.

"You're going to expect someone to in 30 days, move out like 8000ft² worth of product?"

Unanswered city development questions

What we don't know:

Local leaders and shop owners still do not know who bought the property or what will happen to the space.

Representatives from mall management could not be found for comment, and Cade said the new owner skipped a scheduled meeting with tenants earlier this week.

Tucker Mayor Anne Lerner confirmed that local government officials were left completely in the dark.

"The city was not notified about the evictions nor of any sale. It’s my understanding the business owners were on month to month leases," Lerner wrote in a statement. "As soon as the city was aware, our economic development team reached out to mall management and its leasing team to offer support to these businesses. Our economic development team is also in the process of following up directly with each of the business owners to understand their needs and connect them with potential leasing opportunities within Tucker."

Lerner noted on Facebook there are currently no active rezoning or permit requests on file for the property.

Mall ownership previously pitched building apartments on the blighted property to city leaders in June 2025.

What you can do:

Walsh said, "When we found out, the first thing, like most of us thought was, what can we do to help?"

Patrons of the store have started an online fundraiser to help Cade relocate all of his merchandise.

Patrons remain dedicated to assisting the storefront through the abrupt transition over the next few weeks. Gisz said, "Anything I can do to help I'm trying to do because this is a second home to me."

Cade explained that his focus remains entirely on serving the loyal customers who frequent his shop. Cade said, "It's not even about me now. You know, the community love the store. They depend on the store. So I've got the pressure also not to let them down."