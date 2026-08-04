Multi-vehicle crashes snarl I-75 in Cobb County Tuesday morning
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two major crashescaused significant traffic delays on Interstate 75 in Cobb County Tuesday morning, including an eight-vehicle pileup involving three tractor-trailers.
I-75 CRASH NEAR DELK ROAD
What we know:
According to SkyFOX Traffic, the northbound crash occurred near Delk Road. The wreck involved eight vehicles, including three semi-trucks, and has closed all but the far left lane.
Traffic was backed up to Interstate 285 as crews work to clear the scene.
At around 7:30 a.m. it was reported that the crash had cleared to the right shoulder, but traffic was still sluggish in the area.
I-75 SOUTH NEAR MARIETTA PARKWAY CRASH
Meanwhile, a separate crash also shut down three left lanes on southbound I-75 near South Marietta Parkway.
That crash caused delays stretching back toward Interstate 575.
Around 7:35 a.m., it was reported that the crash had been cleared to the right lane, but delays were still being reported in the area.
What we don't know:
There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused either crash.
This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.