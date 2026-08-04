Multi-vehicle crashes snarl I-75 in Cobb County Tuesday morning

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The Brief An eight-vehicle crash involving three tractor-trailers shut down all but one northbound lane of I-75 at Delk Road. A separate crash on southbound I-75 at South Marietta Parkway closed three left lanes. Drivers were urged to avoid I-75 in Cobb County and use U.S. Highway 41 as an alternate route.



Two major crashescaused significant traffic delays on Interstate 75 in Cobb County Tuesday morning, including an eight-vehicle pileup involving three tractor-trailers.

REAL-TIME SKYFOX TRAFFIC MAP

I-75 CRASH NEAR DELK ROAD

What we know:

According to SkyFOX Traffic, the northbound crash occurred near Delk Road. The wreck involved eight vehicles, including three semi-trucks, and has closed all but the far left lane.

Traffic was backed up to Interstate 285 as crews work to clear the scene.

At around 7:30 a.m. it was reported that the crash had cleared to the right shoulder, but traffic was still sluggish in the area.

I-75 SOUTH NEAR MARIETTA PARKWAY CRASH

Meanwhile, a separate crash also shut down three left lanes on southbound I-75 near South Marietta Parkway.

That crash caused delays stretching back toward Interstate 575.

Around 7:35 a.m., it was reported that the crash had been cleared to the right lane, but delays were still being reported in the area.

What we don't know:

There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused either crash.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.