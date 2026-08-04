26-year-old man killed late Monday in downtown Atlanta area
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have detained a person of interest after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot late Monday at an apartment complex on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
What we know:
Officers responded to the complex just before midnight after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the victim in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
What they're saying:
Witnesses told investigators at least 20 shots were exchanged during the incident. Police described the gunfire as a volley of shots and said the violence may have stemmed from an escalating dispute.
Investigators believe the confrontation may have originated at a nearby shopping center before continuing to the apartment complex. It is not yet clear whether the people involved knew each other.
Crime scene investigators reportedly collected a weapon and a large amount of cash as evidence.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not been released. Investigators said he was known in the area but did not live at the apartment complex.
What's next:
Police said a person of interest has been detained, but no charges have been announced as of early Tuesday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.