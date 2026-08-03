Metro Atlanta bus stop forecast: Cooler temps and stormy skies Tuesday

The Brief A lingering mid-level low over the Southeast keeps North Georgia soggy through late week. Afternoon storm chances jump to 60% Tuesday and peak at 70% Wednesday. Temperatures stay slightly below average in the 80s before weekend heat returns.



A sluggish upper-level low pressure system will trigger daily rounds of afternoon showers and scattered thunderstorms across North Georgia and metro Atlanta through Friday.

This comes as students across North Georgia continue to head back to class.

Wet weather ahead

What we know:

An upper-level low pressure system hovering over the region is driving elevated rain and storm chances across North Georgia and metro Atlanta through Friday. While severe weather is not expected to be widespread, isolated strong storms could bring localized gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. There are currently no active watches, warnings, or advisories in effect for the area.

Stormy skies return

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologists note that this week's setup is "more bark than bite" for most communities, though dark and menacing skies will be common. Brief pops of sunshine during the day could act as fuel to fire up sudden, robust downpours and loud claps of thunder. With soils staying damp, occasional wind gusts could pull down shallow-rooted trees.

Daily rain odds

Timeline:

Rain chances follow a typical summertime pattern, ramping up each afternoon during peak heating:

Tuesday: A few early morning showers give way to widespread afternoon storms (60% chance). Highs reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday: The wettest day of the week with widespread storms firing up by 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. (70% chance). Highs stay cool in the mid 80s.

Thursday & Friday: Scattered to widespread afternoon storms continue (60% chance Thursday) before tapering heading into the weekend.

Upper low rules

Big picture view:

A mid-level cutoff low sitting high above the Southeast is controlling local weather conditions on the ground. As this system slowly meanders toward the Carolinas, it will continue to tap into deep moisture, squeezing out repeated rounds of rain across Georgia before high pressure builds back in over the weekend.

Soaking rain totals

Local perspective:

Widespread rainfall totals will generally range from 0.5 to 1.5 inches through Thursday evening, though localized spots under persistent downpours could see higher amounts. Intermittent rain and dicey roads may disrupt afternoon commutes and school pickups across North Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Schools is back in session

Why you should care:

Damp grounds paired with gusty winds increase the risk of isolated downed trees and scattered power outages. Parents and kids heading back to school should pack umbrellas or rain gear for afternoon bus stops and outdoor activities.

The following school districts are going back to school on Tuesday:

Dawson County Schools

Floyd County Schools

Calhoun City Schools

Gainesville City Schools

Marietta City Schools

Paulding County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Putnam County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Haralson County Schools

Week at glance

By the numbers:

Metro Atlanta Forecast

Tuesday: High 87 / Low 71 | Scattered Afternoon Storms (60%)

Wednesday: High 88 / Low 72 | Widespread Storms (70%)

Thursday: High 90 / Low 72 | Scattered Afternoon Storms (60%)

Friday: High 91 / Low 73 | Scattered Afternoon Storms (50%)

Saturday: High 93 / Low 74 | Isolated Storms (30%)

Sunday: High 94 / Low 74 | Isolated Afternoon Storms (30%)

Monday: High 93 / Low 73 | Isolated Storms (30%)

North Georgia Forecast

Tuesday: High 81 / Low 65 | Scattered Afternoon Storms (60%)

Wednesday: High 82 / Low 66 | Widespread Storms (70%)

Thursday: High 84 / Low 66 | Scattered Afternoon Storms (60%)

Friday: High 86 / Low 67 | Scattered Afternoon Storms (50%)

Saturday: High 88 / Low 68 | Isolated Storms (30%)

Sunday: High 89 / Low 68 | Isolated Afternoon Storms (30%)

Monday: High 88 / Low 67 | Isolated Storms (30%)

Sunshine returns soon

What's next:

As the upper-level low pushes east toward the Atlantic coastline over the weekend, high pressure will build in from the east. Rain chances drop back down to standard summertime levels while summer heat pushes afternoon highs back into the lower to mid 90s.