Smyrna road rage assault: Video shows man pistol-whipped

The Brief Smyrna police are searching for a man accused of pistol-whipping a driver during a late June road rage attack near Cobb Parkway. Investigators charged 18-year-old Hayle Kirkpatrick with obstruction after she refused to identify her male passenger involved in the violent beating. Authorities released video footage hoping the public can identify the male suspect, who faces aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges.



Smyrna police are searching for a man who pistol-whipped a driver who is in his 50s after a road rage incident escalated into a violent attack in late June.

Smyrna road rage attack

What we know:

A traffic dispute began in the middle of the day near Cumberland Blvd and Cobb Parkway when one car cut off another. Both drivers continued down the road, but a man in his 50s driving a black car noticed a silver vehicle following him into his apartment complex.

When the man walked up to the silver car to talk to the passenger, a physical fight broke out. According to Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt, the passenger punched the driver in the face multiple times, knocked him to the ground, and pistol-whipped him with a gun.

Police seek suspect identity

What they're saying:

The female driver of the silver car, identified as 18-year-old Hayle Kirkpatrick, got out during the attack but eventually drove away with the passenger. The victim staggered to his feet before collapsing again and was taken to a hospital for surgery.

"The driver of vehicle one was beaten pretty badly, pistol whipped with a firearm and he sustained significant injuries that required him to have surgery," Holt said. Police issued an arrest warrant for Kirkpatrick after she refused to name her passenger. "We have charged her with obstruction because she's not cooperating with us in this case," Holt explained.

Smyrna police investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified the male passenger who carried out the assault. Authorities released a photo of Kirkpatrick alongside video footage to help the public identify the man.

Once officers find and arrest the male passenger, police said he will face charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.