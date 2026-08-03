Stone Mountain resident urges MARTA to upgrade bus stops

The Brief A resident is urging MARTA to improve bus stop safety and infrastructure in East DeKalb County along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. The Stone Mountain resident says rider safety is compromised by dark stops lacking covered shelters, seating, and lighting near high-volume traffic. Transit officials stated they regularly review stop amenities and work with local government partners to evaluate future neighborhood improvements.



An east DeKalb County resident is calling on MARTA to install safer bus stop infrastructure along busy corridors after experiencing transit conditions firsthand.

Lawanda Ratcliffe says passengers waiting along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road face dangerous weather conditions and heavy traffic without adequate shelters or lighting.

DeKalb bus stop safety

What we know:

Ratcliffe has lived in DeKalb County for more than 30 years and recently noticed how close several bus stops sit next to high-speed traffic. Pointing to South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, she emphasized that standing near the roadway during early morning or late evening hours creates severe visibility hazards for pedestrians.

Having relied on public transit herself, Ratcliffe explained that riders need protection from the elements and oncoming vehicles. "I know what it’s like to stand waiting for a bus in the heat, rain. It doesn’t feel good," Ratcliffe said.

MARTA transit system standards

What they're saying:

Ratcliffe wants MARTA to install covered, lighted stop areas with benches, so riders can wait safely away from traffic. She noted that other stops across the system feature seating and lighting, and she hopes transit officials extend those same standards to her community.

"As these people are spending their money utilizing MARTA, I think they should be taken into consideration with their needs as well," Ratcliffe said. Customer service representatives told her that the agency is currently looking into her concerns.

East DeKalb transit improvements

The other side:

MARTA released a statement explaining that the agency regularly evaluates stop amenities, including shelters, based on ridership, operational needs, and available resources.

The full statement reads:

"MARTA appreciates feedback from our customers and understands the importance of safe and accessible bus stops.

"MARTA regularly evaluates bus stop amenities, including shelters, based on factors such as ridership, operational needs, and available resources. We continuously review bus stop needs and work with our local government partners to identify opportunities for future improvements."

The transit authority stated that it continuously reviews stop needs and collaborates with local government partners to identify future opportunities for improvements.

Future DeKalb infrastructure upgrades

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if or when specific upgrades, such as covered shelters or benches, will be installed along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.