Manhunt after 'armed and dangerous' gunman fires into Smyrna apartments

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The Brief Smyrna police are searching for a gunman who fired five shots into an Alcove Apartments door last Wednesday night. The gunman, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, fled the scene on foot. Authorities believe the man frequents the area but have not yet identified him or linked him to a vehicle.



A man fired five times into a Smyrna area apartment building last Wednesday.

Now a manhunt is underway for the armed and dangerous gunman.

The backstory:

It happened at The Alcove Apartments, located at 2646 Atlanta Road SE, on July 29. According to the Smyrna Police Department, officers responded to the scene after a report of shots fired.

Investigators found the gunman had run away from the scene before they arrived.

No one was injured.

The incident left residents rattled.

What we know:

Investigators released an image of a man investigators believe be in his teens or early 20s on Monday. He is seen holding a rifle.

The man was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with a drawstring and wearing dark pants. He was also wearing white shoes.

Authorities are hoping the unique writing on his hoodie will help identify him faster.

Authorities consider the suspect armed and dangerous.

What they're saying:

"They said they do think he's in the area, they just don't know if he lives at the apartment complex or if he just leaves in the Smyrna area or frequents the Smyrna area," Lt. Meredith Holt said. "But nobody could positively identify him with a name, an apartment number or even attach him to a vehicle."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined the suspect's identity, exact age, or where he lives. Officials have not confirmed a motive for the shooting or whether the gunman targeted the apartment specifically.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the case should contact Detective Elliott at 678-631-5119. Information can also be emailed directly to telliot@smyrnaga.gov.