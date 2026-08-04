Man found dead on MARTA tracks in DeKalb County
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was found dead on MARTA tracks in DeKalb County Monday night, prompting a temporary suspension of rail service while authorities investigated.
What we know:
According to MARTA, a rail operator traveling between the Kensington and Avondale stations spotted the man on the tracks around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
Police responded to the scene to investigate, and train service through the area was suspended while officers processed the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the man's identity or said how he ended up on the tracks.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.