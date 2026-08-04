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Man found dead on MARTA tracks in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published August 4, 2026 6:30 AM EDT
Published August 4, 2026 6:30 AM EDT
article

Man found dead on tracks. FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A MARTA rail operator found a man dead on the tracks in DeKalb County.
    • The body was discovered between the Kensington and Avondale stations Monday night. 
    • Rail service was temporarily suspended while police investigated.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was found dead on MARTA tracks in DeKalb County Monday night, prompting a temporary suspension of rail service while authorities investigated.

What we know:

According to MARTA, a rail operator traveling between the Kensington and Avondale stations spotted the man on the tracks around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. 

Police responded to the scene to investigate, and train service through the area was suspended while officers processed the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the man's identity or said how he ended up on the tracks. 

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by MARTA and MARTA police. A photojournalist responded to the scene. 

DeKalb CountyMARTANews