Man found dead on MARTA tracks in DeKalb County

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The Brief A MARTA rail operator found a man dead on the tracks in DeKalb County. The body was discovered between the Kensington and Avondale stations Monday night. Rail service was temporarily suspended while police investigated.



A man was found dead on MARTA tracks in DeKalb County Monday night, prompting a temporary suspension of rail service while authorities investigated.

What we know:

According to MARTA, a rail operator traveling between the Kensington and Avondale stations spotted the man on the tracks around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

Police responded to the scene to investigate, and train service through the area was suspended while officers processed the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the man's identity or said how he ended up on the tracks.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.