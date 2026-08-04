Power lines taken down by tree in Doraville, residents impacted
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DORAVILLE, Ga. - Utility crews were working early Tuesday morning to clear a fallen tree and repair damaged infrastructure along Shady Oak Drive in Doraville.
What we know:
Officials say the tree fell and brought down power lines in the area. Crews also responded to a water main break nearby, creating multiple hazards for drivers.
Motorists were urged to use caution and expect delays while repair work continues.
What's next:
Officials have not said how long the repairs are expected to take or whether any power or water service has been affected.