Power lines taken down by tree in Doraville, residents impacted

article

The Brief A fallen tree brought down power lines along Shady Oak Drive in Doraville. Crews were also repairing a water main break in the same area. Drivers were urged to use caution and expect delays while repairs continue.



Utility crews were working early Tuesday morning to clear a fallen tree and repair damaged infrastructure along Shady Oak Drive in Doraville.

What we know:

Officials say the tree fell and brought down power lines in the area. Crews also responded to a water main break nearby, creating multiple hazards for drivers.

Motorists were urged to use caution and expect delays while repair work continues.

What's next:

Officials have not said how long the repairs are expected to take or whether any power or water service has been affected.