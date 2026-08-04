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Power lines taken down by tree in Doraville, residents impacted

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Doraville
Published August 4, 2026 6:40 AM EDT
Published August 4, 2026 6:40 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A fallen tree brought down power lines along Shady Oak Drive in Doraville.
    • Crews were also repairing a water main break in the same area.
    • Drivers were urged to use caution and expect delays while repairs continue.

DORAVILLE, Ga. - Utility crews were working early Tuesday morning to clear a fallen tree and repair damaged infrastructure along Shady Oak Drive in Doraville.

What we know:

Officials say the tree fell and brought down power lines in the area. Crews also responded to a water main break nearby, creating multiple hazards for drivers.

Motorists were urged to use caution and expect delays while repair work continues. 

What's next:

Officials have not said how long the repairs are expected to take or whether any power or water service has been affected.

The Source

  • A photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta responded to the scene and gathered photos/video and information. 

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