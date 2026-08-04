1 injured after parking deck crash leads to Dunwoody shooting

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The Brief Dunwoody police responded to a vehicle crash at the Drift Dunwoody apartments parking deck on Tuesday morning. An argument following the two-car collision escalated into a shooting that left one man injured. Authorities confirmed that everyone involved remained at the scene and there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A parking deck crash led to a shooting in Dunwoody on Tuesday morning, leaving one man wounded in the foot, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to 4000 Dunwoody Park after two vehicles crashed in the parking deck of the Drift Dunwoody apartments.

Police learned that a woman was in one car while two men were in the other.

Investigators said the drivers began arguing after the collision, prompting the woman to call her boyfriend to the scene.

When the boyfriend arrived, the dispute escalated, and he pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the two men, striking one in the foot.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A parking deck crash led to a shooting in the area of 4000 Dunwoody Park leaving one man injured on August 4, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved or confirmed if any criminal charges have been filed.