Atlanta Falcons join NFL-USO tour, visit troops in Japan

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta Falcons NFL Salute to Service Initiative (Photo Credit: Atlanta Falcons)

The Brief Current and former Atlanta Falcons players traveled to Japan for a week-long NFL United Service Organizations (USO) tour to connect with U.S. service members and their families across three military bases. The visit included youth football clinics, work-site visits, and community events designed to boost morale for troops stationed overseas. The trip marks the 60th anniversary of the partnership between the NFL and the USO, an initiative that has raised over $75 million for veteran and military support organizations since 2011.



Current and former Atlanta Falcons players recently traveled to Japan, visiting U.S. service members stationed across the country as part of a week-long NFL United Service Organizations (USO) tour.

Safety Jessie Bates III, defensive lineman Zach Harrison, outside linebacker Jalon Walker, and Falcons legend John Abraham participated in the tour, making stops at multiple military installations to engage with troops and their families through work-site visits, youth football clinics, and community events.

What we know:

The week-long tour is part of the NFL’s ongoing "Salute to Service" initiative, which is celebrating a major milestone in its partnership with the USO. The trip included stops at three major military bases in Japan: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, and the U.S. Army’s Camp Zama.

During the visit, players hosted youth football clinics, participated in skills challenges, and spent time with service members in their day-to-day work environments.

This marks the Falcons' fourth USO tour since 2016. The franchise has previously sent representatives to visit troops stationed in Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, Iraq, Kuwait, Guam, and Hawaii.

What they're saying:

Participants from both the gridiron and the military highlighted the personal connections made during the trip.

"I had a blast on the USO tour in Japan. The best part was meeting the service members," Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison said. "Getting to hang out with them and seeing what they do, it honestly felt like we were just chopping it up and catching up like old friends, especially when you realize most of them are around the same age. I have the utmost respect for them."

Scott P. Maskery, regional vice president of USO Indo-Pacific, emphasized the importance of bringing a piece of home to those stationed abroad, particularly as America marks its 250th anniversary.

"Serving overseas often means being far from family, familiar traditions, and the communities that support you at home," Maskery said. "Visits like this serve as a powerful reminder that service members and their families remain connected to the nation they serve."

Dig deeper:

The trip highlights a historic, 60-year partnership between the NFL and the USO. The collaboration began in 1966 during the Vietnam War, when the NFL became the first sports league to send players overseas to visit military personnel.

Over the last six decades, the program has grown significantly as 250+ NFL players, coaches, and executives have participated in these tours, nearly 30 countries have been visited by NFL delegations and $75 million has been raised since 2011 through the NFL's year-long "Salute to Service" initiative.

The funds raised support major military and veteran organizations, including the USO, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Pat Tillman Foundation, the Bob Woodruff Foundation, and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). Beyond player tours, the partnership also funds the renovation and expansion of USO centers globally, including a recent initiative to build USO spaces directly aboard U.S. Navy ships.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear which specific military installations the Atlanta Falcons will visit on future USO tours.