The Jonas Brothers are bringing their 'Burning Up' tour to Atlanta

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The Brief The Jonas Brothers are bringing "The Burning Up Tour All Over Again" to Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Oct. 8. The 45-city North American tour announcement comes after the band sold out three shows at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the Atlanta performance go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 21.



The Jonas Brothers are taking their iconic music back on the road with a newly announced 45-city North American run, including an Oct. 8 stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Jonas Brothers Atlanta concert

What we know:

The band announced "The Burning Up Tour All Over Again" following an overwhelming demand for their sold-out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden. The tour celebrates the original "Burning Up Tour" and features special guests Magnus Ferrell and Deleasa for the Atlanta performance.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Spotify Premium subscribers may get early access through a "Spotify Reserved" presale starting Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:28 a.m., with additional presales running throughout the week.

Full tour schedule

What we don't know:

Organizers have not announced specific set times or ticket price ranges for the State Farm Arena date. It is also unclear if additional special guests will be added to the Atlanta show.

Recent band milestones

The backstory:

The tour announcement tops off a busy week for Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. The trio performed at sold-out Madison Square Garden shows, were inducted as Disney Legends at D23 on Sunday, Aug. 16, and saw "Camp Rock 3" premiere on Disney Channel last Thursday before hitting Disney+ on Friday, Aug. 14.

The band was also named the halftime performers for the NFL's first regular-season game in Australia. Additionally, the brothers teamed up with PopUp Bagels for a limited-edition "Burning Up Schmear" cream cheese available nationwide Aug. 17-26.