Man injured in southwest Atlanta package store shooting
Atlanta Police Aggravated Assault Unit detectives investigate the scene where a 57-year-old man was shot and hospitalized near 1238 Pryor Road SW in Atlanta on August 17, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in South Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call of a person shot at the All American Package Store located on the corner of Pryor Road SW and University Avenue SW just before 2 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man who had been shot.
Emergency medical responders took the man to a local hospital by ambulance.
Authorities said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing at the time.
Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the victim or provided information on any potential suspects.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which provided official preliminary investigation statements, as well as official police dispatch logs.