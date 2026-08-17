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Man injured in southwest Atlanta package store shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Published August 17, 2026 6:27 PM EDT
Published August 17, 2026 6:27 PM EDT
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Atlanta Police Aggravated Assault Unit detectives investigate the scene where a 57-year-old man was shot and hospitalized near 1238 Pryor Road SW in Atlanta on August 17, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a 57-year-old man Monday afternoon on Pryor Rd SW. 
    • First responders found the victim alert, conscious and breathing before transporting him to a hospital by ambulance. 
    • Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine what led to the shooting. 

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in South Atlanta. 

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at the All American Package Store located on the corner of Pryor Road SW and University Avenue SW just before 2 p.m. Monday. 

When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man who had been shot. 

Emergency medical responders took the man to a local hospital by ambulance. 

Authorities said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing at the time. 

Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or provided information on any potential suspects.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which provided official preliminary investigation statements, as well as official police dispatch logs.

SW AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety