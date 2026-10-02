Braves get Truist Park sendoff before NLDS against Dodgers

The Brief Braves fans gathered at Truist Park to send the team off to Los Angeles for the National League Division Series. Atlanta advanced after eliminating the Philadelphia Phillies and will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five series. Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles and will air on FOX 5.



Atlanta Braves fans gathered at Truist Park on Friday to give the team a postseason sendoff before the Braves headed west for their National League Division Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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What we know:

Players, their families and team executives were expected to walk a red carpet outside the ballpark before boarding buses for the airport.

Fans lined the route hoping to congratulate players, snap photos and possibly grab an autograph before the team left for Los Angeles.

Braves advance to NLDS

The Braves punched their ticket to the NLDS by eliminating the Philadelphia Phillies.

Michael Harris II helped set the tone in the deciding game, hitting a first-inning home run as Atlanta advanced to the next round of the postseason.

RELATED STORY: Braves hit three home runs to advance to NL Division Series

What they're saying:

For fans who followed the team throughout the season, Friday's sendoff offered a chance to see the players before the next stage of their playoff run.

"I've watched every game except the one game I came to," one fan told FOX 5. "It's like my chance to be up close and personal because I can't afford to come to all the games."

Braves-Dodgers NLDS schedule

Atlanta now faces Los Angeles in a best-of-five series.

Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles and will air on FOX 5 Atlanta. Game 2 will also be played in Los Angeles, with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday.

The series moves to Atlanta for Game 3, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Park.