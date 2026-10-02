Stone Mountain man pleads guilty to murder in Lilburn shooting

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The Brief A Stone Mountain man pleaded guilty to killing his former sister-in-law and shooting her brother at a Lilburn store in April 2024. Prosecutors said Teodros Mulat Shibeshi shot 57-year-old Tigist Lulesegud multiple times and wounded her 65-year-old brother. Shibeshi was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 25 years.



A 64-year-old Stone Mountain man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his former sister-in-law and shooting her brother during a dispute at a Lilburn business.

What we know:

Teodros Mulat Shibeshi pleaded guilty to malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.

A judge sentenced Shibeshi to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 25 years.

What happened

The backstory:

The shooting happened April 27, 2024, at a Lilburn store where 57-year-old Tigist Lulesegud and her 65-year-old brother, Abebe D. Yeshetela, were working.

Prosecutors said Shibeshi entered the store and became involved in an altercation with the victims. Witnesses told investigators that Shibeshi shot Lulesegud multiple times, continuing to fire after she had fallen.

He then shot Yeshetela in the leg, according to prosecutors.

A customer inside the store told police that Shibeshi announced that he intended to kill himself before turning the gun on himself and firing. Shibeshi survived the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sentenced before trial

Shibeshi pleaded guilty to all charges before the case went to trial.

Prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence of life without parole plus 25 years, which the judge imposed.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Selwin Patterson with assistance from Gwinnett County investigators and victim advocates. The Lilburn Police Department investigated the shooting.