Fifth suspect arrested in Atlanta bartender’s killing

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The Brief Jacob Benjamin Wilson, 30, was arrested Wednesday on charges of concealing a death and tampering with evidence in the Jamal Parker case. Investigators say Wilson helped clean up the scene of Parker’s killing at a home on Langdale Chase. Four other suspects have already been arrested in connection to Parker's death.



A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the killing of Jamal Parker, a 37-year-old Atlanta bartender whose dismembered body was found in the Dog River Reservoir in May.

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What we know:

Douglas County deputies arrested Jacob Benjamin Wilson, 30, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, on charges of concealing a death and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.

Investigators say Wilson helped clean up the scene where Parker was killed on Langdale Chase and conceal what happened.

Four other suspects indicted

David Davonte Barber, Mario Andre Barber, Brittany Amber Baker and Ambria Boyd have been indicted on various charges in Parker’s death. They are scheduled to appear in court next week.

Boyd, identified in the earlier reporting as Parker’s girlfriend, is also known as Symone Boyd. Her full name is Ambria Sadia Symone Boyd.

All four previously faced murder charges. David Barber was also charged with malice murder, felony murder, felony battery and aggravated assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

Warrants read during an earlier court appearance alleged that David Barber shot Parker twice and stabbed him five times. Investigators have confirmed that David and Mario Barber are brothers.

Body discovered in reservoir

The backstory:

Construction workers found Parker’s dismembered remains May 15 in the Dog River Reservoir along Highway 166. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later identified him on June 15.

Investigators released images of a distinctive tattoo as they worked to identify Parker. Within two weeks of the discovery, deputies searched a home in the Windcrest Drive subdivision, less than a mile from the reservoir.

The four-day search led to the arrests of Mario Barber and Baker. Authorities arrested Boyd on a murder charge in July and later took David Barber into custody.

Parker’s family calls for justice

Parker’s mother previously said she believed her son had been lured into a setup. She said he did not know the Barber brothers, who were friends with Boyd.

"Every day I think about him," Parker’s mother said. "Every day. Like I said, every day is a different day... Continue to pray, and justice, you know, is definitely being served. And as she said, get 'em all. And I want everybody to pay for what they did to my son."

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How to share information

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about Parker or the case is asked to contact Investigator Natalie Poulk at 770-876-4116 or npoulk@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.