2 charged in death of Atlanta man found in Douglas County reservoir

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The Brief A man found dead in the Dog River Reservoir has been identified as 37-year-old Jamal Parker of Atlanta. Douglas County investigators identified Parker through DNA testing nearly a month after his body was recovered. Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with his death.



Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of an Atlanta man whose body was recovered from a Douglas County reservoir last month.

What we know:

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the body of an unidentified man was found in the Dog River Reservoir along Highway 166 on May 15.

Investigators worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify the victim. On June 15, the GBI positively identified the man as Jamal Parker, 37, of Atlanta through DNA comparison.

As the investigation progressed, authorities arrested Brittany Amber Baker and Mario Andre Barber. Both have been charged with murder in connection with Parker's death.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about how Parker died or what led investigators to the suspects.

What you can do:

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about Parker or the investigation is asked to contact Investigator Natalie Poulk with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 770-876-4116 or npoulk@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.