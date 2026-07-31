FOX 5’s Joanne Feldman named NATAS Southeast Silver Circle honoree

The Brief FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman has been named to the NATAS Southeast Silver Circle Class of 2026, honoring over 25 years of broadcast excellence. NATAS Southeast is inducting three media leaders into the Gold Circle (50+ years) and eight into the Silver Circle (25+ years). The annual celebration and induction ceremony will take place on Friday, September 11, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead.



FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman is being recognized among the Southeast’s most distinguished television professionals.

On Friday, the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS Southeast) announced its 2026 Gold and Silver Circle inductees, selecting Feldman alongside other broadcasting veterans for their lasting impact on the industry and community.

The Silver Circle honors television professionals who have devoted 25 years or more to making significant contributions to the industry through leadership, mentorship, and public service.

The announcement came on a morning of double celebration for Feldman. On the same day NATAS Southeast revealed the 2026 class, drone footage on Good Day Atlanta captured Feldman’s image featured high above downtown Atlanta on the Georgia's Own Credit Union building.

Reacting to the honor live on air, Feldman admitted she was still processing the distinction.

"I am speechless," Feldman said on-air. "I think we were talking earlier, like when it’s my time to speak at the ceremony, I’m not even sure what I’m going to say yet. I definitely need to wrap my brain around what this honor means."

The inductees will be formally honored during the annual NATAS Southeast banquet and ceremony on Friday, September 11, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead.