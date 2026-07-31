Rockdale deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

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The Brief 14-year-old Alexis Young has been reported missing from Rockdale County. Investigators say Young may be traveling with another female juvenile known as "Zee." Anyone with details regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division.



The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing and is believed to have run away.

The backstory:

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Alexis Young left carrying a black book bag. Authorities believe she may currently be in the company of another juvenile female who goes by the name "Zee."

Deputies have provided the following physical description to assist the community in identifying her:

Age: 14

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Physical Description: Black female with brown eyes and black hair.

Last Seen Wearing: A black sports bra, black shorts, and black-and-white New Balance sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Alexis Young's location or who may have seen her is asked to call the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.