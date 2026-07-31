2 charged in Hall County convenience store drive-by shooting

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The Brief The passenger and alleged shooter, Travis Ian White, 17, of Adairsville, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault. Investigators also charged him with three counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct and misdemeanor possession of a pistol by a person under 18. Investigators charged the driver, Cooper Lane Robinson, 23, of Murrayville, with three felony counts of party to a crime of aggravated assault. Both suspects were booked into the Hall County Jail following their arrests.



Two people have been charged in connection with an early Wednesday morning, July 29, drive-by shooting at a convenience store in Hall County.

The backstory:

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the investigation stems from an incident at Stop by Food Mart, located at 6531 Dahlonega Highway. Deputies responded to the business at approximately 1 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

According to the initial investigation, two males arrived at the store in a red Ford Escape SUV and entered the business to purchase alcoholic beverages. The 36-year-old male clerk refused the sale, and the suspects argued with him before leaving the store. Two female customers, ages 39 and 52, were in the parking lot at the time. The 39-year-old woman argued with one of the suspects in defense of the clerk before the suspects drove away in the SUV. The customers remained in the parking lot.

Investigators believe at least one of the males fired gunshots in the distance after they drove off. The SUV then returned and passed the store with its occupants yelling from the vehicle. The vehicle turned around and passed the store again, at which time the passenger fired a handgun toward the business while the two women were still in the parking lot. No one was injured.

Deputies issued a be on the lookout for the SUV while investigators responded and found two bullet holes in the building.

Later in the day, the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect SUV and detained the two male occupants at the intersection of Ga. 52 and Long Branch Road. HCSO investigators interviewed the males and confirmed their identities as the suspects. They obtained warrants and arrested them at approximately 2 p.m.

What's next:

The passenger and alleged shooter, Travis Ian White, 17, of Adairsville, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault. Investigators also charged him with three counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct and misdemeanor possession of a pistol by a person under 18.

Investigators charged the driver, Cooper Lane Robinson, 23, of Murrayville, with three felony counts of party to a crime of aggravated assault.

Both suspects were booked into the Hall County Jail following their arrests. White is being held without bond on his felony charges. Robinson is being held without bond.