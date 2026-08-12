4th suspect arrested after man found dead in Dog River Reservoir

The Brief A fourth suspect was arrested and appeared in court after a man was shot, stabbed and dismembered before his body was found in a Douglas County reservoir. Investigators say David Barber shot Jamal Parker twice and stabbed him five times in a planned setup before dumping his body. Parker’s mother is calling for justice as prosecutors prepare to take the murder case against four suspects directly to a grand jury.



A fourth suspect appeared in court following his arrest in connection with the gruesome murder and dismemberment of a man whose body was discovered in the Dog River Reservoir.

What we know:

Authorities recovered an unidentified body from the Dog River Reservoir along Highway 166 in Douglas County on May 15.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later identified the man on June 15 as Jamal Parker of Atlanta.

Jamal Parker (Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

As the investigation progressed, deputies arrested Brittany Amber Baker, Mario Andre Barber and Ambria Boyd. Officials charged each of them with murder in connection with Parker's death.

Investigators subsequently issued a warrant for David Davonte Barber, leading to his arrest on Tuesday.

Barber faces charges of felony murder, malice murder, felony battery and aggravated assault, according to the sheriff's office.

Dig deeper:

Warrants read in court state David Barber shot Parker twice and stabbed him five times. Construction workers originally found Parker's dismembered body in May in the Dog River Reservoir.

Deputies identified Parker after releasing photos of a distinctive tattoo on his dismembered body. Within two weeks of the discovery, investigators searched a home in the Windcrest Drive subdivision, less than a mile from the reservoir.

That four-day search at the Windcrest Drive location led to the arrests of Mario Barber and Brittany Baker. Investigators confirmed Mario Barber and David Barber are brothers. In July, authorities arrested a third suspect, Parker's girlfriend, Ambria Boyd.

What they're saying:

Parker's mother believes her son was lured into a setup. She stated that her son did not know the Barber brothers, though they were friends with Boyd.

"Every day I think about him," Parker's mother said. "Every day. Like I said, every day is a different day... Continue to pray, and justice, you know, is definitely being served. And as she said, get 'em all. And I want everybody to pay for what they did to my son."

What's next:

A Douglas County grand jury is expected to hear the case. Prosecutors confirmed they plan to present charges against all four suspects directly to the grand jury to bypass a preliminary hearing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not clarified the connection between the murder and initial fraud charges filed against Marrow Barber and Baker. Officials have also not disclosed whether additional arrests will be made as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing as investigators pursue all available leads.

Anyone with information regarding Parker or the case is encouraged to contact Investigator Natalie Poulk at 770-876-4116 or via email at npoulk@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

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