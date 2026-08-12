2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Georgia high school

The Brief Two students were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday, according to authorities. The Houston County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is now in custody. There is a significant law enforcement presence at the school, and government officials said that Demon Valley Road and S. Davis Drive are currently closed at this time.



At least one student was shot, and a suspect is now in custody following a shooting at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Warner Robins High School shooting

What we know:

Two students were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

District officials said one student was shot earlier in the day.

The sheriff's office stated that a suspect is now in custody at this time.

Massive law enforcement presence

Authorities added that there is a significant law enforcement presence at the school.

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area on South Davis Drive.

The City of Warner Robins stated that Demon Valley Road and S. Davis Drive are currently closed at this time.

Deputies are asking people to use alternate routes.

One person was injured in a shooting at Warner Robins High School on August 12, 2026. (Courtesy WGXA)

The district added that all students are in their classrooms and dismissal will begin under a controlled release.

Government officials added that the Warner Robins Police Department is assisting the Houston County School District and Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Warner Robins, is around 100 miles from Atlanta, and just outside of Macon.

Students dismissed

Warner Robins High School has begun a controlled dismissal.

Students will be dismissed in phases, with buses being loaded first, followed by car riders and then student drivers and walkers.

Officials said that dismissal would take longer than normal.

Law enforcement officials remain on campus at this time.

Safety drills conducted day before shooting

Dig deeper:

According to a Facebook post from Warner Robins High School, the school conducted safety drills on Tuesday using the Centegix CrisisAlert System.

The school's principal, Brett Wallace, stated the school practiced the Code Yellow, Code Red, and Code Blue safety procedures in a letter to parents.

Wallace stated that the school will be practicing safety drills throughout the school year, stressing that safety is the school's top priority.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what prompted the shooting at this time. The suspect remains unidentified by authorities.

The incident is currently under investigation.