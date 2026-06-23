Father of man found dead in Douglas reservoir seeks community support

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The Brief The body of 37-year-old Jamal Rashad Parker was recovered from the Dog River Reservoir in Douglas County along Highway 166 on May 15. Authorities identified the remains using DNA evidence and later charged Brittany Amber Baker and Mario Andre Barber with his murder on June 16. An online fundraiser created by the victim's father states that his son was taken in a senseless act of violence by two people he knew and trusted.



A fundraiser set up for an Atlanta man found dead in the Dog River Reservoir in May claims he was taken in a "senseless act of violence" by two people "he knew and trusted."

RELATED: 2 charged in death of Atlanta man found in Douglas County reservoir

What we know:

Authorities recovered the body of 37-year-old Jamal Rashad Parker from the Dog River Reservoir along Highway 166 on May 15. Investigators relied on DNA evidence to positively identify the remains as those of Parker.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Aerial view of the Dog River Reservoir on June 23, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

About a month after the discovery, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced on June 16 that they had charged Brittany Amber Baker and Mario Andre Barber for Parker's murder.

Mario Andre Barber and Brittany Amber Baker. Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

The GoFundMe created by Parker's father says that his life was defined by far more than the tragic circumstances of his death.



"His sense of humor could brighten a room, and his creativity allowed him to see possibilities where others saw obstacles. Like many young men with dreams, Jamal was still writing his story," the fundraiser states.

Parker's father is asking the community to continue sharing his story and donate to help with his funeral costs.

"Thank you for helping us honor Jamal's memory," his father said in the GoFundMe.

To see the fundraiser, click here.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jamal Parker (Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has not yet disclosed the exact cause of death or released specific details regarding what led up to the killing. Law enforcement officials have also not commented publicly on the relationship between the suspect duo and Parker.