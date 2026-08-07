Search ends after missing 2-year-old found dead near Marietta apartments

The Brief The active search for 2-year-old Messiah Harris ended after his body was located in a wooded area near an apartment complex on Ridge Run. Messiah was reported missing after last being seen around 1:30 p.m., wearing blue and white striped pajamas. He was about two weeks away from turning 3 years old. The Marietta Police Department has turned the case over to the Cobb County Medical Examiner to determine the cause, manner, and timeline of death.



A 2-year-old was found dead near a Marietta apartment complex after he was reported missing on Friday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

According to Marietta police, the body of Messiah Harris was found in the wood line of the Briggs at Powers Park apartment complex on Ridge Run, just off Franklin Parkway.

Authorities first stated that Messiah was last seen at the apartment around 1:30 p.m., wearing blue and white striped pajamas with a long-sleeve top and long pants.

Marietta Police Department Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy stated that when officers first arrived at the apartment at 2 p.m., there were inconsistencies in information that was given.

"The statements that were made just didn't make sense or weren't consistent, causing investigators to be concerned…. Anytime a child goes missing, people's anxieties run really high," McPhilamy added. "So we had a task to determine what exactly took place, what was fact, and where we would go from there."

Hours later, Marietta police stated it was coordinating with several agencies to search the area for the child.

Authorities stated his body was found around 7:20 p.m. Police added his body had been in the woods for a considerable amount of time.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Investigators gather near a large dumpster behind police tape as a Marietta Police Department patrol vehicle stands guard at the Briggs at Powers Park apartments on August 7, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police stated that it appears the mother was not home at the time of Messiah's disappearance, and officers said a male caregiver was watching the child at the time of his disappearance.

Officer McPhilamy stated the medical examiner will now investigate the child's death.

"Right now, this is just a tragic end to an active search that's been going on for hours here within our city," he said. "… This is the worst ending that we possibly could have asked for."

Messiah would have been 3 years old in just two weeks, according to authorities.

Officer McPhilamy stated that they are currently interviewing the mother and the caregiver at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed how Messiah died or whether foul play was involved. The medical examiner must complete an investigation to determine the exact cause and timeline of death.

It is currently unknown if criminal charges will be filed against anyone involved.

Police have not confirmed the specific relationship between the caregiver watching Messiah and the child's family.

Authorities have not detailed what specific statements or inconsistencies given by the caregiver raised concern for investigators when the child was first reported missing.

The incident is still under investigation.