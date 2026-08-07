Horrific discovery inside Winston home leads to animal cruelty charges

The Brief Douglas County animal abuse charges were filed after officers discovered 18 dogs living in filthy conditions inside a Winston home. Authorities found one puppy dead from starvation inside the rented residence and another dog suffering from a lost eye due to neglect. The suspect operated a Tennessee animal rescue while two individuals now face a combined 36 animal cruelty counts in Georgia.



A nightmare scene inside a rented Winston home led to dozens of criminal charges after animal control officers rescued 18 neglected dogs and found one puppy dead.

Winston animal abuse discovery

What we know:

Douglas County animal control officers entered a home in the Winston community to find 18 dogs living among urine and feces with minimal ventilation.

The property owners rented the house to Jennifer Caneup in June under a lease agreement that permitted only two pets.

A 5-month-old puppy starved to death inside the home, while a 2-year-old French bulldog lost an eye from a lack of care.

Douglas County jail extradition

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed when Jennifer Caneup will be extradited from the Metro Nashville Jail back to Georgia.

Officials have also not disclosed how long the animals endured the hazardous living conditions before officers arrived.

Animal cruelty investigation details

What they're saying:

Officers arrested Joshua Caneup at the scene, and both he and Jennifer Caneup face two aggravated animal cruelty counts and 16 animal cruelty charges.

Georgia Animal Rights and Protection Vice President Julie Robertson urged the public to investigate non-profits thoroughly, as Jennifer operated Cane-9 Rescue and Sanctuary near Nashville.

"The appearance of a website means nothing," Robertson said, noting that well-meaning people likely donated to the organization.

Veterinary care for dogs

What's next:

The surviving dogs are currently held as evidence while animal control officers proceed with the case.

Veterinarians at Douglas County Animal Services are actively treating the surviving animals.