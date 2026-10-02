Community briefs: Homecoming, survivor justice and DJ Ezra

The Brief A Fulton County panel discussed Georgia’s Survivor Justice Act and challenges facing domestic violence survivors. Homecoming celebrations include campus events and parades in Atlanta and Athens. A 13-year-old cancer patient shared his love of music with a DJ set livestreamed throughout Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.



A discussion about justice for domestic violence survivors, homecoming celebrations across Georgia and a young cancer patient’s hospital DJ set highlight this roundup of community news.

Fulton County panel focuses on domestic violence survivors

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office hosted a community panel Thursday night to mark the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The discussion focused on Georgia’s new Survivor Justice Act, including protections for survivors and how the law could affect the handling of cases involving domestic violence.

One panel participant described how abuse, coercion and fear can lead survivors into situations that result in prison sentences. The participant said the law addresses how evidence of those experiences can be presented in court.

The panel also highlighted challenges survivors continue to face.

Homecoming celebrations planned in Atlanta and Athens

Homecoming festivities are bringing celebrations to college campuses and high school football fields across Georgia.

Morris Brown College’s activities begin at 11 a.m. Friday and include a yard show. Georgia State University’s celebration begins at noon with a parade through downtown Atlanta, followed later by a block party.

The University of Georgia also has a homecoming parade in Athens. The Bulldogs play Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Teen patient brings homecoming music to Children’s Healthcare

A 13-year-old patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helped bring the homecoming celebration to the hospital with a special DJ set.

Ezra, who performs as DJ Ezra, is an aspiring DJ who uses music to help him through cancer treatments. His care team has encouraged his interest along the way.

"I feel very connected to the music that I play, so I might play some super hard music and it might reflect on how I’m feeling that day or at that time and moment, and I might play some happy music and I’m like, oh, you know, I’m jamming, vibing, you know, all the positive emotions go."

His set was livestreamed throughout the hospital, allowing other patients to join the celebration.