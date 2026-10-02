North Georgia: Weekend plans? Saturday starts dry, but Sunday looks soggy

The Brief Saturday morning offers the best window for outdoor plans before showers and storms become more widespread in the afternoon. Sunday looks like a washout across North Georgia, with steady rain that could turn heavy at times. Rain chances linger into Monday before lower humidity and more fall-like weather arrive toward the middle of next week.



If your weekend plans involve a festival, yardwork or a little time outside, Saturday morning is your best bet. Rain will become a bigger part of the forecast as the weekend unfolds, with Sunday shaping up to be a washout across North Georgia, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

What we know:

Saturday should start generally dry, with some sunshine peeking through the clouds. The afternoon will be very warm, but showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous as the day goes on.

Severe storms are not expected to be the main concern, though storms could bring periods of heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Keep an indoor backup plan ready if you’re heading out later in the day.

Sunday brings the bigger soaking

Sunday’s forecast leaves much less room for outdoor activities. A broad area of rain is expected to settle over North Georgia for most of the day, bringing steady rainfall that could be heavy at times.

The clouds and rain will also hold temperatures down compared with Saturday.

A front moving into Georgia and stalling over the weekend will help keep the wet weather around. Rain chances will continue into Monday before the region begins moving toward a more fall-like pattern.

Your forecast at a glance

🌦️ Friday: A dry morning, with fog possible in some areas. Warm, humid conditions give way to isolated afternoon storms. Slow-moving storms could produce locally heavier rainfall.

🌤️ Saturday: Generally dry early, with occasional sunshine. A very warm afternoon brings more numerous showers and storms, including heavy downpours, thunder and lightning.

🌧️ Sunday: A washout, with periods of steady and occasionally heavy rain across North Georgia. Temperatures stay lower under the clouds and rain.

☔ Monday: Rain chances linger as the unsettled weather continues.

🍂 Toward midweek: Humidity drops after the rain clears, bringing weather that feels much more like fall.