DeKalb announces Blackhall lawsuit, South Fulton has new chief

The Brief DeKalb County is suing Blackhall Real Estate Phase II LLC over park improvements it says were promised in a land exchange.

The 2021 agreement involved about 40 acres of Intrenchment Creek Park in exchange for roughly 53 acres along Constitution Road.

South Fulton has named Chrissie C. Latimore its next police chief, with her start expected later this month.

A lawsuit over promised park improvements in DeKalb County and the appointment of a new police chief in South Fulton lead this roundup of community news.

DeKalb County sues over park improvement agreement

What we know:

DeKalb County announced a lawsuit Thursday against a real estate company associated with the former Blackhall Studios, alleging it failed to deliver park improvements required under a land exchange agreement.

The agreement, finalized in 2021, called for the county to exchange about 40 acres of Intrenchment Creek Park for roughly 53 acres along Constitution Road owned by Blackhall Real Estate Phase II LLC. The deal also included a commitment to provide park improvements valued at about $1.5 million.

County officials say the company has not fulfilled its obligations. The lawsuit alleges breach of contract and failure to construct the promised improvements.

"It is about making clear that agreements with DeKalb County carry obligations that must be taken seriously," a county official said.

The official said the county welcomes investment, economic development and partnerships with private businesses, but those relationships depend on clear expectations, honored commitments and accountability.

South Fulton names new police chief

What we know:

South Fulton has selected Chrissie C. Latimore, the U.S. marshal for the District of South Carolina, as its next police chief.

Latimore brings more than 25 years of law enforcement experience at the federal, state and local levels.

City officials say she will focus on public safety while strengthening trust within the police department and the community.

She is expected to begin her new role later this month.