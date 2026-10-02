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Family of man killed in DeKalb jail to speak publicly Friday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published October 2, 2026 7:51 AM EDT
Published October 2, 2026 7:51 AM EDT

The Brief

    • David Addo-Wright, 24, died while being held at the DeKalb County Jail.
    • His family says he had been jailed for less than two days and had posted bond when he was attacked and killed.
    • His parents, relatives and attorneys plan to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss his death and demand answers.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a 24-year-old man who died in the DeKalb County Jail plans to speak publicly Friday for the first time since his death.

ORIGINAL STORY: GBI investigates inmate death inside DeKalb County Jail

What we know:

David Addo-Wright’s parents and other relatives will join their attorneys for a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m.

According to his family, Addo-Wright had been in the jail for less than two days and had already posted bond when he was attacked and killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate. No information has been released about the circumstances surrounding Addo-Wright's death at this time. 

Family members plan to discuss his life, the circumstances surrounding his death and their demand for answers.

SIMILAR STORIES

The Source

  • Information for this story came from previous story about the incident by FOX 5 Atlanta and a press release from the family's attorneys. 

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