Family of man killed in DeKalb jail to speak publicly Friday
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a 24-year-old man who died in the DeKalb County Jail plans to speak publicly Friday for the first time since his death.
ORIGINAL STORY: GBI investigates inmate death inside DeKalb County Jail
What we know:
David Addo-Wright’s parents and other relatives will join their attorneys for a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m.
According to his family, Addo-Wright had been in the jail for less than two days and had already posted bond when he was attacked and killed.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate. No information has been released about the circumstances surrounding Addo-Wright's death at this time.
Family members plan to discuss his life, the circumstances surrounding his death and their demand for answers.
SIMILAR STORIES
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