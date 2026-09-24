GBI investigates inmate death inside DeKalb County Jail

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The Brief GBI agents are investigating the death of 24-year-old inmate David Addo-Wright at the DeKalb County Jail. Deputies found the Covington man unresponsive inside a cell with several wounds last Wednesday. An autopsy was conducted, and the case file will be turned over to prosecutors once complete.



Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are probing the death of a 24-year-old Covington man found unresponsive inside a cell at the DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday.

What we know:

DeKalb County deputies found David Addo-Wright unresponsive inside a cell with several wounds Wednesday.

Emergency responders took the 24-year-old Covington resident to an area hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body and conducted an autopsy.

State agents launched the probe at the request of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

State investigators said they will submit the complete case file to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office for review once the inquiry concludes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the cause of death or how Addo-Wright sustained the wounds inside the cell.

Officials have also not revealed if any suspects or foul play are suspected in connection with the incident.