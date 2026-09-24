GBI assists in death investigation along I-75 in Adairsville

article

The Brief Georgia State Patrol requested the GBI to assist with an active death investigation in Bartow County. All lanes on the I-75 Southbound exit ramp at State Route 140 (Exit 306) were blocked due to police activity. Drivers should expect traffic delays in the Adairsville area as law enforcement remains on scene.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist state troopers with an active death investigation along Interstate 75 in Bartow County.

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol requested GBI assistance for a death investigation near the I-75 Southbound exit ramp at State Route 140 (Exit 306) near Adairsville.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes on the exit ramp were blocked as emergency personnel responded to the police activity.

GBI officials confirmed the investigation remains active and ongoing.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials have not yet released the identity of the deceased individual, the cause of death, or details regarding what led up to the incident.