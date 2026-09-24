Man sentenced for 2024 DeKalb extended-stay double murder

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The Brief A Philadelphia man was sentenced to life without parole for the 2024 double murder of two people at a Decatur-area extended-stay motel. Investigators identified the shooter after matching motel surveillance video with a photo from a previous police report involving his acquaintance. Law enforcement tracked down and arrested the 39-year-old killer in Orlando, Florida, nearly 10 months after the deadly shooting.



A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was sentenced Thursday to life without parole plus 10 years for a 2024 double murder at a Decatur-area extended-stay motel.

What we know:

A jury found William Leftenent guilty Wednesday of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm charges in the May 28, 2024, deaths of 32-year-old Lamar Pringle and 35-year-old Mariana Greene, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Gregory A. Adams handed down the sentence of life without the possibility of parole plus 10 years following the jury's verdict.

Officers responding around 4:30 a.m. to the extended-stay motel in the 3600 block of Flat Shoals Parkway found Greene dead inside a first-floor room with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Friends rushed Pringle to Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, but he did not survive, police said.

The backstory:

Witnesses told police a man who went by "Philly" argued with someone inside the room, stepped out briefly, and then returned to open fire.

Motel surveillance video showed Philly leave, return to grab a hooded sweatshirt, put the hood over his head and fire three shots through the front door from outside before running, according to investigators.

Detectives learned Philly frequently stayed with a woman at the motel and located a previous police report linking her to Leftenent.

Investigators compared his previous photo to the surveillance footage to confirm his identity, obtained arrest warrants on May 29, 2024, and captured him in Orlando, Florida, on March 19, 2025.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific nature of the argument that preceded the gunfire inside the room.