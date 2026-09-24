Body found at Smyrna apartments after missing person call
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police arrested an 18-year-old man after finding a woman's body during a missing person investigation at a Smyrna apartment complex Wednesday night.
What we know:
Smyrna police officers responded to a missing person call around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Park Valley Apartments, located on Valley Parkway.
During the search, officers discovered the body of a female.
Authorities charged Kingston Bradley, 18, of Smyrna, in connection with the case.
Investigators are still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity or age of the female victim.
Authorities have also not disclosed the exact cause of death or specified the exact charges filed against Bradley.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Smyrna Police Department, who released details in an official press release.