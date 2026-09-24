Body found at Smyrna apartments after missing person call

The Brief Smyrna police arrested an 18-year-old man after discovering a woman's body during a missing person investigation on Wednesday. Officers found the victim at the Park Valley Apartments on Valley Parkway around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators charged Kingston Bradley in connection with the homicide case, which remains under active investigation.



Police arrested an 18-year-old man after finding a woman's body during a missing person investigation at a Smyrna apartment complex Wednesday night.

What we know:

Smyrna police officers responded to a missing person call around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Park Valley Apartments, located on Valley Parkway.

During the search, officers discovered the body of a female.

Authorities charged Kingston Bradley, 18, of Smyrna, in connection with the case.

Investigators are still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity or age of the female victim.

Authorities have also not disclosed the exact cause of death or specified the exact charges filed against Bradley.