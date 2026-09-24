Police recover stolen car at Joe Brown Market in Cherokee County

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The Brief Cherokee County, locating it at a local store within 34 minutes of the emergency call. Authorities arrested Skylene Summerfield Kilpatrick inside the store on an outstanding warrant from July and found her in possession of a controlled substance. Kilpatrick faces multiple charges including child exposure to a controlled substance and felony larceny, and she remains held on a $140,000 secured bond.



A 34-minute response by Cherokee County law enforcement led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a wanted suspect found with drugs inside a local store Tuesday.

What we know:

Cherokee County E-911 received a report of a stolen motor vehicle Tuesday. Dispatchers immediately relayed the details to patrol officers, who began searching the area.

A member of the Special Operations Division located the vehicle parked at Joe Brown Market. Agents spotted Skylene Summerfield Kilpatrick, the person reported to have taken the vehicle, inside the store.

Officers knew Kilpatrick had an outstanding arrest warrant connected to a July incident in Cherokee County.

Special operations agents took her into custody on the warrant without incident.

During the arrest, officers found Kilpatrick holding a controlled substance.

Law enforcement recovered the stolen vehicle and returned it to the owner.

Deputies transported Kilpatrick to the Cherokee County Detention Center.

She faces charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony expose a child to a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Kilpatrick is being held on a $140,000 secured bond, and officials said additional charges may be coming.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed what led to the original July warrant or the specific controlled substance found in her possession.

Authorities also have not released details on how the vehicle was stolen.