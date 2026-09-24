Gwinnett schools locked down amid search for dangerous murder suspect

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The Brief Three Gwinnett County schools are on lockdown as police and U.S. marshals search nearby for Kean Wiggins. Wiggins is wanted in the shooting death of a woman in Troy, New York, and authorities warn that he may be armed and dangerous. Braselton Highway is closed between Lena Carter Road and Old Peachtree Road, with no estimated reopening time.



Three Gwinnett County schools are on lockdown as a precaution while police and U.S. marshals search nearby for a man wanted in a New York homicide case.

An emergency alert shared with FOX 5 Atlanta says officers are searching the Buford area for Kean Wiggins. Gwinnett County Public Schools said the police activity is not related to the schools.

Schools on lockdown

What we know:

Freeman’s Mill Elementary School, Mountain View High School and Twin Rivers Middle School are on lockdown, according to the district.

A message to Mountain View families said no one would be allowed to enter or leave the school during the lockdown. Students and staff would remain inside, where normal activities would continue. The district has not said when the lockdowns will end.

Who is Kean Wiggins?

A U.S. Marshals Service wanted flyer says Wiggins is charged with second-degree murder and a weapons offense in connection with the May 6 shooting death of Shardonay Tyce in Troy, New York. The flyer says he was last seen in Albany, New York, in May; it does not establish when he arrived in Georgia. The Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information in the case.

The Gwinnett emergency alert describes Wiggins as 5-feet-8-inches and about 160 pounds, with short black hair. It says he was wearing jeans and black shoes. The wanted flyer lists tattoos on his neck, arm and hand. Authorities warn that he may be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees someone matching his description should call 911 rather than approach him.

Braselton Highway closed

All lanes of Braselton Highway are closed between Lena Carter Road and Old Peachtree Road. There is no estimated reopening time, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.