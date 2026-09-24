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Fulton County teen scores perfect 1600 on SAT at age 14

By Michael Addison
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fulton County
Published September 24, 2026 8:35 AM EDT
Published September 24, 2026 8:35 AM EDT
14-year-old earns perfect SAT score
14-year-old earns perfect SAT score

14-year-old earns perfect SAT score

Most students wait until high school to take the SAT. Ashrit took it at 14 — and came away with a perfect score. Ashrit now spends some of his free time writing SAT practice questions for other students and helping them try different test-taking strategies.

The Brief

    • Ashrit Talluri, a 14-year-old Fulton County student, earned a perfect 1600 on the SAT.
    • He studied for five months and took more than two dozen practice tests.
    • Now a ninth grader, he creates practice questions to help other students.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Ashrit Talluri had already scored a perfect 1600 on three practice SATs. Then the 14-year-old Fulton County student did it when it counted: He earned a perfect score on the official test.

"When I saw that 1600, you know, I had to wipe my eyes a couple of times," Ashrit told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Practice, patience and a perfect score

What we know:

Ashrit completed 14½ high school credits during middle school and attended college-level summer programs at Harvard and Rice universities. Encouraged by his father and middle school counselor, he signed up for the SAT in January.

He spent the next five months preparing with a tutor, YouTube videos and more than two dozen practice tests. On test day in June, he said he was nervous, especially about the reading and writing section.

"I took a lot of deep breaths and I just stayed calm," Ashrit said. He worked through the questions without rushing.

His family then waited several weeks for the results while his score was verified. When they arrived, Ashrit had earned a 1600.

Helping others aim high

What they're saying:

Ashrit now writes SAT practice questions in his spare time to help other students try new test-taking strategies. He said he enjoys helping them pursue their goals.

"I really want to help the community just like how someone helped me," he said.

After attending Fulton Academy of Science and Technology, Ashrit is now a ninth grader at Innovation Academy, where he is taking two college-level courses through dual enrollment. He also plays chess, enjoys aviation and participates in metro Atlanta hackathons. He hopes to become a neurosurgeon.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original story. Information was gathered through an interview with the student. 

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