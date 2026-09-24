Thieves break into Atlanta shoe store, take clothes and shoes

The Brief Someone broke into First Class Sneaks on Euclid Avenue just before midnight, the store’s owner said. The owner said he found the front glass door shattered and a large amount of merchandise missing. Atlanta police are investigating. The owner said the store will reopen, but did not give a date.



Atlanta police are investigating an overnight break-in at First Class Sneaks, a shoe store on Euclid Avenue.

What we know:

The owner told FOX 5 Atlanta he received a burglary alert just before midnight. When he arrived, he found the store’s front glass door shattered. He said thieves took a large amount of clothing and shoes.

Surveillance video provided by the owner shows people breaking into the store.

What they're saying:

The owner said the theft was especially frustrating because the business is trying to hire young people from the community.

"We’re not going to stop. It’s not going to stop us," he said. "We’ll be back open."

He did not say when the store would reopen.

WATCH FULL VIDEO OF BREAK-IN

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about possible suspects or arrests.