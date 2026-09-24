Woman says officer shot husband, two dogs in South Fulton

The Brief A Fairburn police officer fired at dogs outside a home shortly after midnight Sept. 24, according to an initial incident report. The gunfire struck a resident in the foot, causing a non-life-threatening injury, the report says. A woman who lives at the home says two dogs were also shot. Authorities have not confirmed their injuries.



A Fairburn police officer fired at dogs outside a home shortly after midnight Thursday, striking a resident in the foot, according to an initial incident report provided by police. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Bishop Road in South Fulton.

What we know:

Fairburn officers were investigating a report of a woman in the roadway and approached the home for more information, according to police. When the door opened, several dogs reportedly ran after an officer. The officer fired at the dogs, and a resident was struck in the foot. Fire Rescue and EMS responded. The resident’s injury was described as non-life-threatening.

Woman says two dogs were shot

A woman who lives at the home told FOX 5 Atlanta that the resident who was shot is her husband. She said their pit bull began barking when an officer came to the door and that the officer shot the dog. She said their German shepherd then went outside, and her husband came out to bring it back in.

"My husband pushes past me to go and grab the dog to scoop him up and bring him back in the house, and the officer started shooting," she said.

The woman said both dogs were shot and taken by animal control to a veterinarian. Authorities have not confirmed the dogs’ injuries or released an account of the shots fired beyond their initial report.

The officer who fired was with the Fairburn Police Department. South Fulton officers arrived after the shooting, according to the information provided about the incident.

GBI personnel were also observed at the scene by FOX 5 Atlanta. They are often called in to investigate when an officer is involved in a shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. Information above is subject to change.