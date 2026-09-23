Georgia diesel nears $7 as independent truckers weigh national strike

The Brief Independent truck drivers across the nation are discussing a potential strike as diesel fuel prices approach $7 per gallon in Georgia. The average diesel price in Georgia stands at $6.37 per gallon, driven up by international tensions surrounding the war in Iran. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association stated small businesses make up over 90% of American trucking companies and are hit hardest by fuel spikes.



Truck drivers across the country are raising concerns about a potential nationwide strike as surging diesel fuel costs push small operating budgets to the brink.

Georgia diesel price surge

What we know:

In Georgia, diesel prices have climbed to an average of $6.37 per gallon, with rates in some areas nearing $7 per gallon due to global energy market disruptions linked to the war in Iran. In California, prices have surged to $8 per gallon.

Frank Lott, a veteran trucker with more than 24 years of driving experience, said the dramatic price spikes are severely hurting independent operators. He noted that growing frustration within the industry is fueling talk of a work stoppage.

"Aww man, I tell you. Gas prices are high right now," Lott said. "In California, it’s $8. It got something to do with our president and what he got going on across the border, and it’s making it hard for us. Once we do this strike, it's going to impact everybody trying to make a living. If we got to strike, nothing gets delivered."

Trucking industry impact

What they're saying:

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association issued a statement addressing the rising financial pressure on independent drivers and small fleets.

"Truckers keep a close eye on diesel prices because fuel is one of the biggest operational costs for owner-operators," the associated said in it's statement. "Small business truckers make up more than 90% of the trucking companies in America, and they are the first to feel it when prices jump. Unfortunately, there aren’t any shortcuts. The only sure way to affect the system is to work within the system and find the ways to make the system work for us..."

Supply chain disruptions

Why you should care:

A nationwide shutdown by independent truckers would halt freight transport across the country, delaying deliveries of essential goods, food, and medical supplies to retail stores and local distribution centers.

Proposed strike details

What we don't know:

Organizers have not set a formal date or announced specific organizational leaders for the proposed nationwide strike.