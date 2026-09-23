Crews battle fire at DeKalb County apartment complex on High Court Place

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The Brief Fire crews responded to a heavy blaze at an apartment complex near High Court Place and Glenwood Road late Wednesday night. The fire burned 50% to 75% of a 10-unit, boarded-up building that appears to be vacant, according to officials. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



DeKalb County Fire Rescue crews battled a fire at an apparent vacant building at an apartment complex off Glenwood Road late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Crews responded to 205 High Court Place near Glennwood Road following reports and emergency calls around 8:19 p.m. The address is the Park at Glenwood apartments.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and encountered heavy fire involving the second and third floors, extending from the front to the back of the 10-unit building.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Kenneth McKinney confirmed the building was boarded up and appears to be vacant, with no reports of anyone living inside.

McKinney said nine emergency crews, including three engine companies and three ladder trucks, set up defensive operations. Part of the building's roof collapsed, McKinney added.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not yet determined what caused the fire.

The incident remains under active investigation.