GBI seizes 28 guns, arrests 6 in major southeast Georgia bust

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The Brief The GBI arrested six people following a year-long drug investigation across Candler, Toombs, and Emanuel counties. Law enforcement served eight search warrants, seizing 28 firearms along with suspected cocaine and marijuana. Six men face various charges, including conspiracy to sell cocaine, illegal firearm possession, and weapon offenses.



Six men were arrested following a year-long multi-agency drug investigation in southeast Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

The GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office launched the investigation in September 2025.

On Sept. 10, state, local and federal law enforcement agencies served eight search warrants across Candler, Toombs, and Emanuel counties. During the raids, officers seized 28 firearms, suspected cocaine, and suspected marijuana.

Six men were arrested and booked into the Candler County Jail:

Collis Brown, 43, of Metter

Juan Byrd, 46, of Metter

Jorge Cruz, 41, of Vidalia

Kerry Hayes, 45, of Savannah

Terriano Mincey, 48, of Metter

Eric Smith, 52, of Metter

Both Brown and Mincey face charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm, and use of a communication facility to commit a felony. Brown was also charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute, while Mincey faces an added charge of firearm possession by a convicted felon.

Hayes, Byrd and Cruz were all charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine, illegal use of a communication facility and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

Smith was charged solely with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Multiple agencies assisted in the operation, including the Metter Police Department, the sheriff's offices of Candler, Toombs, and Emanuel counties, Georgia State Patrol, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding individual bond amounts or court dates.

The GBI noted the investigation remains active and ongoing.