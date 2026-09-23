Man killed by tractor-trailer after crash on Hwy 78, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Highway 78 in DeKalb County, according to police.
What we know:
DeKalb County Police Department officers responded around 1:44 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 78 eastbound, just past Mountain Industrial Boulevard.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had died at the scene.
Authorities said the man was driving eastbound on Highway 78 when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a guardrail, and came to a stop across multiple travel lanes. Police added the driver exited his vehicle and was standing next to it when a tractor-trailer hit both him and his disabled car.
The tractor-trailer driver remained on scene after the crash.
What we don't know:
Police have not publicly identified the victim pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities have not stated what caused the driver to initially lose control as the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department.