Man killed by tractor-trailer after crash on Hwy 78, DeKalb police say

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The Brief A man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning on Highway 78 eastbound past Mountain Industrial Boulevard. DeKalb County police said the driver initially lost control, hit a guardrail, and came to a stop straddling multiple lanes of traffic. The victim was standing next to his disabled vehicle when a passing semi-truck struck both him and his car; the truck driver remained on scene.



A man was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Highway 78 in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police Department officers responded around 1:44 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 78 eastbound, just past Mountain Industrial Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had died at the scene.

Authorities said the man was driving eastbound on Highway 78 when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a guardrail, and came to a stop across multiple travel lanes. Police added the driver exited his vehicle and was standing next to it when a tractor-trailer hit both him and his disabled car.

The tractor-trailer driver remained on scene after the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities have not stated what caused the driver to initially lose control as the investigation remains ongoing.