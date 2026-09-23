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Man killed by tractor-trailer after crash on Hwy 78, DeKalb police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published September 23, 2026 7:30 PM EDT
Published September 23, 2026 7:30 PM EDT
article

DeKalb County Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 78 eastbound past Mountain Industrial Boulevard early Wednesday morning. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • A man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning on Highway 78 eastbound past Mountain Industrial Boulevard.
    • DeKalb County police said the driver initially lost control, hit a guardrail, and came to a stop straddling multiple lanes of traffic.
    • The victim was standing next to his disabled vehicle when a passing semi-truck struck both him and his car; the truck driver remained on scene.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Highway 78 in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police Department officers responded around 1:44 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 78 eastbound, just past Mountain Industrial Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had died at the scene.

Authorities said the man was driving eastbound on Highway 78 when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a guardrail, and came to a stop across multiple travel lanes. Police added the driver exited his vehicle and was standing next to it when a tractor-trailer hit both him and his disabled car.

The tractor-trailer driver remained on scene after the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities have not stated what caused the driver to initially lose control as the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department.

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