Free in-school grocery store helps cut Conyers student absences by 43%

The Brief Goodr and Kaiser Permanente teamed up to launch a free grocery store inside C.J. Hicks Elementary School last December. Organizers and the school believe it has helped to tackle chronic absenteeism at the school. Student absences dropped by 43% after the free market opened, allowing families to take home fresh produce and meals with dignity.



A free grocery store inside Georgia's largest elementary school is cutting student absenteeism while giving families access to free fresh food.

Georgia elementary school market

What we know:

C.J. Hicks Elementary School launched a free, in-school grocery store last fall to fight chronic absenteeism and hunger. Parent Liaison Dana Cureton noted that some consider a pantry "the low," but this small store offers student families choices to take home meal ingredients for free.

The market includes fresh fruits, vegetables, juice, dairy items, freezer options, breakfast items, pancakes on a stick, and snacks. Project sponsors Goodr and Kaiser Permanente created the store to give parents access and choice while shopping with dignity, targeting health factors like student attendance.

Goodr representative Joyce Towner Williams emphasized that the primary model is "making sure that they do have that access and that choice in their shopping with dignity when they do it." Goodr representative Kristen Ward explained that sponsors examined social determinants of health to target markers like absenteeism.

Families and students can visit the market on Tuesdays and Thursdays after signing in at the front office. Each family can select four vegetables, one frozen item, one dairy item, breakfast staples, juice, and snacks.

On every first and third Friday, a food bank visits the school, and every Friday, 80 families receive food to take home for the weekend. As Cureton stated, "we're trying close closing all gaps here at C.J. hits."

Impact on student attendance

By the numbers:

Data shows dramatic improvements in attendance since the store opened. Total absent days dropped 43% from 1,286 to 733, while daily absences decreased 33% from 67 to 45, according to school records.

Present days jumped 26% from 10,341 to 13,023. Unexcused absence days fell 42% from 999 to 583, and total student enrollment rose 3% from 785 to 810. Principal Anthony Browning said, "When we pull up the stats, the last time that we were down about 43% from last year, because of since the grocery store has arrived."

Statewide absenteeism trends

Big picture view:

Chronic school absenteeism is a problem in Georgia, but it is getting better. Statewide rates fell to 17.7% last school year, down from 21.3% in the 2023-2024 school year. Goodr operates 33 similar stores nationwide, including locations in Fulton County and DeKalb County schools.

What we don't know:

Officials have not indicated if additional free markets will open in other Georgia school districts this year.