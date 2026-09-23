The Brief Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari slammed a proposed $68 million sale of the city jail to Fulton County, calling it a move toward mass incarceration. Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman defended the deal, criticizing city officials for failing to take responsibility for regional jail housing needs. The dispute unfolded during a public City Hall session, with the issue heading to the Public Safety Committee on Monday.



Atlanta leaders clashed during a heated public work session over a proposed $68 million sale of the city jail to Fulton County.

Atlanta jail sale debate

What we know:

Atlanta agreed to sell its city jail to Fulton County for $68 million in a deal supported by Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Opponents criticized the plan during a City Hall work session, arguing county officials cannot manage their current inmate population due to staffing shortages, dangerous overcrowding, recent inmate deaths, and three consent decrees.

What they're saying:

District 5 Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari strongly opposed the sale. "To sit here and say, in the same sentence, that you are not for mass incarceration, but you are going to buy a jail to create more incarceration space, is absolutely ridiculous," Bakhtiari said. "If you want less inmates, care about them before they are behind bars. I think it is that simple."

Fulton County officials respond

The other side:

Fulton County District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman pushed back against the council's opposition. "To lay that at the feet of Fulton County and not take responsibility yourself is disingenuous. No, it's disingenuous for you to do what you're doing knowing good and well at the end of the day the cameras will be off and people will still be in the bed," Abdur-Rahman said.

Council decision timeline

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the Atlanta City Council has the votes to approve or block the $68 million transaction. Officials have not indicated whether the city or county will modify the terms of the agreement to address safety and staffing concerns.

Public safety review

What's next:

City and county leaders are scheduled to revisit the jail sale proposal on Monday during an Atlanta Public Safety Committee meeting.