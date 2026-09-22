Georgia gubernatorial debate canceled: Jackson declines to face Bottoms

The Brief Tuesday’s gubernatorial debate between Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson was canceled after Jackson declined to appear. Tensions boiled over outside an Atlanta TV station when Jackson supporters crashed a Georgia Democrats press briefing, where DPG Chair Charlie Bailey blasted Jackson for avoiding debates. In Georgia's U.S. Senate race, Sen. Jon Ossoff called on GOP nominee Mike Collins to release communications between his office and known white nationalists following the sudden departure of a top aide.



A fiery political showdown erupted outside the 11Alive studios on Tuesday after Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson declined to face Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in a scheduled in-studio debate.

What we know:

The candidates' supporters squared off outside the station Tuesday. The confrontation flared up when Jackson supporters crashed a Democratic Party of Georgia news conference.

DPG Chair Charlie Bailey used the moment to slam Jackson for refusing Bottoms' challenge to participate in six statewide debates.

So far, Jackson has agreed to only one joint appearance, an October town hall, maintaining that his campaign is focused on direct voter outreach.

Dig deeper:

In Georgia's high-stakes U.S. Senate race, incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff held a press conference in Atlanta today, demanding that GOP nominee Mike Collins release every form of communication between himself, his staff, and known white nationalists.

Ossoff’s demands follow the departure of Collins’ top aide, Kip Talley, who was revealed to have communicated with high-profile white nationalists, including Nick Fuentes and Richard Spencer, in an effort to free a convicted Holocaust denier from jail.

What they're saying:

The Collins campaign pushed back against the claims in a written statement:

"Kip Talley is not employed by or affiliated with Rep. Collins. While Rep. Collins continues to condemn anti-Semitism and hate from all sources, Jon Ossoff has yet to condemn his own allies like Hasan Piker, who said 'America deserved 9/11' and radical communist Abdul El-Sayed."

What's next:

The Atlanta Press Club is scheduled to hold debates for statewide offices on Oct. 12 and 13.

What we don't know:

Jackson has formally declined to attend. It is unclear if he will change his mind.