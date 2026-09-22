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The Brief Loganville resident Wilbur Hines faces felony drug distribution and child exploitation charges following a targeted sheriff's office investigation. Investigators seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, electronic storage media, and child sexual abuse material from a local home. Sheriff's deputies arrested Hines after searching for digital devices found during a search warrant execution on Georgia Circle.



A Loganville man faces multiple felony drug and child exploitation charges after sheriff's investigators searched a home on Georgia Circle.

Walton County Sheriff Investigation

What we know:

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at a home on Georgia Circle in Loganville as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children and narcotics probe involving Wilbur Hines.

Inside the home, investigators found fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug-related objects tied to illegal drug distribution.

Digital Evidence Discovered

Dig deeper:

Deputies located electronic devices, SD cards, and USB drives belonging to Hines during the search.

A search of the storage media revealed Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Charges Filed Against Hines

By the numbers:

Deputies arrested Hines on seven total charges, including five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

He is also charged with obstruction, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.

Case Status and Details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding bond, court dates, or whether additional victims or suspects are involved.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office noted the investigation remains ongoing as officers work to hold those responsible accountable.