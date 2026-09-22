The Brief An Ellijay man faces sexual extortion and surveillance charges after an investigation into the sextortion of a woman, officials said. GBI agents arrested 19-year-old Victor Henry Vicente following a Sept. 4 request for assistance from local police. Authorities booked Vicente into the Gilmer County Jail as the investigation remains active and ongoing.



An Ellijay man faces sexual extortion and invasion of privacy charges following a GBI cyber crime investigation into the sextortion of a woman, authorities said.

Ellijay police request assistance

What we know:

The Ellijay Police Department requested help from the GBI on Friday, Sept. 4, to assist with an investigation involving the sextortion of a woman.

Officers arrested Victor Henry Vicente, 19, of Ellijay, and booked him into the Gilmer County Jail on Sept. 21.

Vicente faces charges of sexual extortion and eavesdropping, surveillance, or intercepting communication that invades privacy.

GBI cyber crime unit

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released specific details about how the alleged sextortion occurred or if additional victims are involved.

Authorities said the case file will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution once the investigation is complete.