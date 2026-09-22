Social Circle clarifies city status after state decertification

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The Brief Social Circle officials clarified the municipality has not lost its cityhood despite being decertified by the state. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs decertified the city due to an ongoing dispute with Newton County, according to city officials. The decertification temporarily disqualifies the city from receiving specific state grants for one year, though officials noted the city rarely uses those funds.



City leaders in Social Circle are clarifying that the municipality remains fully operational after state officials decertified it following a dispute with Newton County.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs decertified Social Circle following an ongoing dispute between the city and Newton County effective Sept. 21 for one year, according to the city.

In an official statement, City Manager Eric Taylor clarified that the decertification does not end Social Circle's cityhood or interrupt its day-to-day operations, public safety services, or local utility delivery.

"The phones will still be answered at City Hall, your government will still meet to hear and address your concerns, and the City will still work for the benefit of the Citizens it serves," the city said in a statement.

Taylor added that the primary consequence of the state decertification is that Social Circle will not be eligible to apply for or receive certain state-administered grants and community development funds for one year.

Taylor clarified that Social Circle currently holds no pending grant applications or active loan requests administered through the state agency.

The backstory:

According to the city, the administrative penalty stems from a late 2025 annexation request submitted by a local property owner who asked to become part of Social Circle rather than remain under Newton County's jurisdiction. City officials said Newton County waited roughly 40 days to object to the request, forcing the two governments into arbitration, a state-mandated mediation process used to settle disputes between local governments.

City officials added that leaders proceeded with scheduled public hearings and voted on the annexation proposal while working to address Newton County concerns, including its main concern regarding traffic access on State Route 11. Social Circle maintains that while the council voted on the measure, officials did not submit final annexation notifications to the state pending further discussions.

During a settlement conference in late January, Newton County threatened to seek the removal of Social Circle's state status due to the council's vote, according to city officials. Social Circle claims Newton County then cut off direct communication and complained to state administrators.

When state officials asked both sides to negotiate in good faith, Social Circle reached out again, but claims Newton County promised to follow up and never did. Despite those efforts, the state issued its initial decertification ruling.

Social Circle challenged that action in court earlier this year. A judge ruled that state administrators had not yet issued a final decision, prompting the agency to re-issue its formal decertification notice. Social Circle officials confirmed they will now file a second legal appeal.

What we don't know:

Newton County officials have not publicly responded to Social Circle's claims regarding the breakdown of communication during arbitration, nor have they stated whether they plan to contest Social Circle's upcoming appeal.

FOX 5 has reached out to Newton County for an official statement on the matter.